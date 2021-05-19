President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) management team on the successful conversion of the defunct Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) into a public corporation.

The President spoke at the NGX virtual launch of the ‘Stock Africa Is Made Of’ campaign yesterday to introduce the exchange’s new identity and highlight the NGX Group’s positioning and commitment to African financial markets.

Delivering his remarks, the President assured Nigerians that the Federal Government would continue to engage and collaborate with the private sector to improve lives and transform the country’s economy.

According to the guardian, he stated that the exchange has continued to contribute to the development of the country by promoting economic growth and offering a venue for enterprises to raise funds.

“Let me begin by thanking Nigerian Exchange Group Plc on its recent demutualization, which is the country’s first,” he remarked.

“In August 2018, I signed the demutualisation Bill, opening the path for the NSE’s long-awaited demutualisation. It gives me great pleasure to join you all at this important event aimed at amplifying the positive story about Africa and its tremendous potential.

“The occasion of the NSE’s demutualization is still a proud one for us all. Indeed, all Nigerians should be proud of this achievement, as it marks the start of a new era in the capital market.

“Through innovation, diversified goods and services, enabling regulatory settings, and much more, the exchange continues to contribute to nation building by supporting economic growth and offering a platform for businesses and individuals to save and raise capital,” he said.

Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, also spoke at the ceremony and hailed the demutualization of the exchange as a watershed moment that drew worldwide attention.

According to her, the exercise is crucial for the development of the Nigerian capital market (NCM) since it would allow the exchange to form new strategic alliances, increase capital raising flexibility, and improve the efficiency of the exchange.

She claims that the shift will broaden the exchange’s investor base by allowing domestic and institutional investors to create significant economic value by aligning the capital market with current international practice and norms, resulting in improved governance.

Abimbola Ogunbanjo, CEO of the NGX group, stated that the company is better positioned to assist sustainable economic development by providing a wide variety of services such as securities listing and trading, licensing, data solution and regulation, and real estate, among others.

“Our narrative is one of perseverance, collaboration, drive, and a commitment to our mission. A true African tale! NGX Group is well positioned to enable strong economic growth and contribute its quota to the development of the Nigerian capital market and the African continent as a result of demutualization,” she said.

“At Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, we have the aim to be the preeminent exchange hub for Nigerian businesses and the wider African economy, building on the solid reputation and corporate governance the NSE has created over the years,” said Oscar Onyema, Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NGX Group.

“As we bravely enter the NGX age, we look forward to making an impact and forming partnerships that will unlock value for our stakeholders while also boosting the Nigerian economy. It’s a time to reaffirm our magnificent African pedigree and the “Stock Africa Is Made of” on the global stage.

Like this: Like Loading...