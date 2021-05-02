By Johnbosco Agbakwuru , ABUJA THE Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees, AUPCTRE, has accused the Federal Government of being responsible for the strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN and the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, PASAN.

AUPCTRE accused the government of being in the habit of reneging from the implementation of collective bargaining agreements it entered willingly with unions.

The General Secretary of AUPCTRE, Comrade Sikiru Waheed stated this in a goodwill message on the occasion of the 2021 May Day celebration.

Also read: Labour cautions Kano Government on deduction of workers salary He said his union was in support of the efforts of the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC in all its struggles.

According to the statement, “In tandem with the International Labour Organization (ILO) practice which is the global body for workers all over the world and our own labour centre, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), we share the principles and philosophy of the advancement of Nigerian working class interest which has been demonstrated in several ways by the engaging government at various levels on issues of insecurity, job loss, decent work agenda, implementation of N30, 000 Minimum Wage, pension and retirement debacle and others.

“AUPCTRE agrees and supports in totality the effort of the Nigeria Labour Congress on the theme for the 2nd NLC National Peace and Security Summit that was held on Thursday 29th April 2021, which read, ‘Overcoming the siege of insecurity in Nigeria: The imperatives of human and physical security.

“The theme captures vividly the most challenging problem of the country as at today which now boils down to issues of job loss due to Covid-19 pandemic, the farmers/herders crisis, the ethnic/religious crisis.

“Non-implementation of N30, 000 Minimum Wage by state governments as approved and in concurrence with ILO Conversion No. 026 and 131 which was ratified by the Federal Republic of Nigeria on 16th June 1961, disregard to implementation of Collective Bargaining Agreements in the country which culminated in the ongoing industrial actions by JUSUN, PASAN and ASUP.”

