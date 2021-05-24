As part of activities to mark 2021 law week, the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA Abuja) has conducted legal clinic for female inmates at the Suleja medium custodial centre.

Legal clinic is a move by FIDA, to find out the state of cases of inmates, the courts where their cases are being tried and the judges in charge of each case with the aim to follow up and get justice for inmates as the case may be.

Speaking with journalist at the end of the clinic, chairperson, FIDA Abuja, Mrs Racheal Adejoh Andrew said they had an in-depth conversation with the inmates and are currently conversant with a lot of facts on their cases.

She assured that once the current judiciary strike is called off, FIDA will take up all these cases, follow them up, ensure that their matters are heard in court, tried and then further to get justice.

Andrew said “We are conversant with this fact. So we are here, we have discussed with them, we have taken note of all of these lapses. Once the strike is called off, and judiciary comes back on track again, we will take up all these cases, follow them up and ensure that their matters are heard in court, tried and then further to get justice.

” We also know that some judges have been transferred, some may have retired or died. We are conversant with this fact. So we are here to discuss with them and take note of all of these lapses”.

In his remark, officer in charge of Suleja medium custodial centre, Abdurahman Musa expressed appreciation to FIDA for taking out time to speak to the inmates and calm their nerves adding that some of them have become anxious since their cases have not been heard for a while now because of the judiciary staff strike.

Musa said the inmates being in a place without trial is affecting them as most of them do not understand that courts are on strike.





