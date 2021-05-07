Reactions have trailed the decision of the Confederation of African Football to postpone the first round qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

CAF Emergency Committee announced in a statement on Thursday its decision to postpone the opening World Cup qualifiers in the continent due to COVID-19, Punch reports.

“The CAF Emergency Committee, in consultation with FIFA, decided to postpone the CAF qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 that were due to be played in June 2021 after taking into consideration the current challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the need to ensure the optimal playing conditions for all participating teams.

“The qualifiers will now take place in the existing windows of September, October and November 2021, and March 2022,” the statement on CAF website read.

FIFA also confirmed the postponement in a separate statement on their website.

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Joseph Dosu, supported the decision to postpone the qualifiers.

“I think CAF had a good reason for the postponement. I believe it was because of the lockdown in Europe; the last time clubs released their players for international matches, the Africans suffered for it.

In related news, former President, Nigeria Badminton Federation, Francis Orbih, has debunked claims that his federation was among the 30 federations board members that signed the communiqué giving the sports ministry 48 hours to reverse its decision on the dissolution of the federations.

On Tuesday, a communiqué by a group issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, asking him to reverse the decision to dissolve the boards of the federations or face legal action, while also threatening to mobilise Nigerians to “ground the ministry to a halt.”

Among the federations mentioned in the communiqué was the badminton federation.

However, Orbih, who is now the caretaker chairman of the three-man BFN committee, said the federation was not among those that signed the communiqué.

“There was absolutely nothing like that. I was at the inauguration of the Caretaker Committee. How can we be among those issuing ultimatum for something we were part of?”

Speaking further, Orbih said he doubted the sincerity of the group, which has Fredrick Ubah of the Nigeria Judo Federation, as its spokesperson.

“These are faceless people being used for mischief,” he said.