By Ugochukwu Alaribe Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Azubuike Ihejirika has urged the federal and state governments as well as Nigerians to fight insecurity in the way they fought Covid-19 and won the battle.

Ihejirika who stated this while delivering a keynote address at the leadership capacity building conference, tagged; Leadership Impact in 21st Century Nigeria, organized by the Student Union Government of the Methodist Theological institute, MTI, chaplaincy, Umuahia, explained that in the fight against Covid-19; there was no religion, party, tribe or whether citizens work in the Ministry or private organization, as all Nigerian joined hands in the battle.

He insisted that insecurity will become a thing of the past in Nigeria if the same resolve is adopted by the federal and state governments and the citizens against the menace.

Ihejirika urged those in authority to do their best to restore security, as the people are already distressed.

In his words; “In the fight against Covid-19, there was no religion, party, tribe or whether citizens work in the Ministry or private organization, as all those things did not matter. If this kind of resolve against Covid-19 is also taken by the Governments of Nigeria at all levels and the citizens, in no distant time, insecurity will become a thing of the past in Nigeria. Whatever is necessary to restore security should be embarked upon now, people are already distressed.”

The ex-Army chief also urged students of the school, that as priests, they must show compassion to everyone as they have taken oath to live a life of service.

READ ALSO: Police burst drug syndicate inside popular market in Calabar “Having found the nature of insecurity in the country, as priests, you must focus on the youths. It is always very easy to destroy, but to build is very difficult. Spreading false information has become the order of the day in today’s internet world.”

Ihejirika advised the priests to stop spreading messages without verification, as this may create hatred and fear among the citizens, who will believe them once they receive such messages from priests that they hold in high esteem.

“As Christians and leaders, we must seize every opportunity to condemn violent crimes and the spreading of hatred. When you receive messages from social media and send it without first scrutinizing it, you contribute to spreading fears”, the retired General explained.

“Spreading fears will not help anybody; rather, it will worsen our condition. If you tell the whole world that the South East is under siege, that it is not safe to go to the market, our people and others who want to do business with us will run away from us, and hunger and other disasters will set in and we will become worse for it.”

