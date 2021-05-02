Following the kidnap, brutal rape, and killing of a job-hunting lady, Miss Iniobong Umoren, the Akwa Ibom State Police Command on Sunday morning confirmed the arrest of one Uduak Frank Akpan, 20, in connection with the development.

According to the police statement, the report of the missing girl was followed through available leads, by men of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Command, led by CSP Inengiye, which consolidated on the initial progress made by the DPO Uruan, SP Samuel Ezeugo.

The statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko MacDon, made available to newsmen in Uyo on Sunday, noted that the perpetrator has confessed to the crime.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that Miss Umoren disclosed on social media that she was job hunting and one of her followers invited her for a “job interview” at an undisclosed location on Airport Road, on the outskirts of Uyo.

The Will reports that the suspect confessed to have lured his victim to his house in the guise of giving her a job, but ended up sexually and physically assaulting her which led to her death.

“To cover his tracks, he dragged and buried her in a shallow grave in his father’s compound. The deceased has been exhumed and deposited at UUTH for autopsy.

“The suspect confessed to have told his Local Government Chairman of his atrocity before escaping to Calabar and was never at any time handed over to the police by anyone.

“Suspect is a confessed serial rapist who has owned up to the raping of other victims. He will be charged to court at the conclusion of the investigation,” the statement read.

