Following the arrest and confession of 20 year old Uduak Akpan who kidnapped, brutally raped and killed a job hunting lady, Miss Uniobong Umoren in Akwa Ibom State, more revelations has emerged in connection with the development.

In a piece written by Unyime Ekwere Bassey, he revealed that the Akpan has confessed that his father started the kidnapping and killing business for so many years now, before introducing him into it.

They kill people to sell their body parts. And they’ve been doing this together for many years. He has killed many. There are so many bodies buried in that shallow grave!!!!

If you were told people, human beings that God created, sell body parts in your neighborhood, in Akwa Ibom state, would you believe?

This is so inhumane and scary oh Lord!

“More confessions coming by the power of God none involved in this will be spared.

So Uduak further said he and his dad kill to sell body parts and many money, and that his blood sister is also a member of the crime. That she lures her friends to come over to their house and they get killed.

His girlfriend too is aware of the crime and she too lures girls endlessly over to her boyfriend and his family to be killed for money.

So she and his sister are the ones that lures victim and he himself too. That their mother wants dead bodies in their compound for the business too.

That when he lured the dead girl there, they dragged and argued and she was raped and after they killed her, he abandoned her body to the father because of the heat and pressure from Nigerians and neighbours, and ran to Okobo in Oron and the father handed over the body to EmemObong Emmanuel who is a cousin to the Uduak Akpan killer and an accomplice to the crime. (Abasi mmi amia Akan unam ino ufen).

That they’re yet to know if the Ememobong’s sister Emediong too as suspected is a member of this gang of luring and killing innocent people.

This is a family business. They use different methods to lure unsuspecting victims and this has long been going on until he was knabbed.

Then the pressure was too much in Oron he fled back to Uruan where he was caught and handed to the police.

We are yet to hear confessions from Ememobong Emmanuel and others.

The relatives of the girl that was killed are at the police station now rioting for the corpse of their daughter and the police said the had dugged out her corpse and deposited at the university of Uyo teaching hospital. But the family is dissatisfied and wants their daughter and sister’s corpse immediately to be sure nothing fishy is on going.

I am awaiting more confessions and I’ll post as I receive. God has taken over this case and no secret shall be covered and no powers shall stop justice. Ghose who kill MUST be killed too!!!!

We need every Nigerian with a good conscience to join in this fight for #JUSTICEforINI.

Eye witnesses at Ikot Akpanabia are still waiting for the PPRO police for an address.

We want to know the buyers of this body parts too. They must be arrested because without buyers, there’ll be no sellers and killers.

Uduak and his family members must not be killed yet for now. They must give us every information needed so we stay careful and cautious.

Chai AKWA IBOM NNYIN!!!!

Oh Uyo!!!! OWO!!!!!!

HE MUST CONFESS publicly.

The deed has been done…. So now we need to know the top buyers in this state.

