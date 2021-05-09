A popular Nigerian socialite, Kayode Badru, more popularly known as Kay Money, has died at a hospital in Gbagada, Lagos, after he was engulfed in a fire incidence during a prayer session at a Celestial Church of Christ.

He reportedly died on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

Before his death, Kayode Badru had landed in Lagos from Dubai to attend the graduation ceremony of 40 students he gave scholarships to study at Academy For Innovative Art and Technology – ( ACIATECH).

After attending the graduation ceremony, he visited his church, CCC Imole parish, Nureni Yusuf Way, Alagbado area of Lagos on Wednesday for Isegun – (Victory) programme.

He was asked to kneel down in the middle of the church and was surrounded with white candles and seven elders. He also held one candle in his hands.

While kneeling down, a prophet began to spray perfume on his body and within a few minutes, his body was on fire due to his closeness to the candles and strong attraction from the perfume.

He was rushed to a hospital in Gbagada, where he gave up the ghost.

The shepherd who was in charge of the prayers, prophet Felix Alebiosu, ran away immediately the incident was reported at Panti. His dad was arrested which prompted him to surface from hiding.

Two of the seven elders are said to be in Police custody while others are at large. Unfortunately, the two are reportedly not coherent in their statement to the police.

Meanwhile, the Celestial Church of Christ worldwide has released a statement on the death of Badru. They blamed the incident on abuse of “spiritual perfumes”.

The statement released by His Eminence, Emmanuel Oshoffa reads in part: “Due to the incessant abuse of Spiritual Perfumes within the Church, His Eminence has found it imperative to state for record purposes and correction that henceforth, Spiritual Perfumes intended to be sprayed, sprinkled, or poured with a lighted candle should be diluted with water. “The spraying or pouring of undiluted Spiritual Perfumes In its volatile state with a lighted candle is an imported culture not originally part of the tenets of the Celestial Church of Christ. The laid down usage of Spiritual Perfume within the spheres of a lighted candle by the Pastor Founder, Saint SBJ Oshoffa is by mixing it with water. It is high time we retrace our steps for a greater Celestial Church of Christ. “We are all advised to adhere to this directive, any Parish or member that goes against this directive will be solely responsible for the resultant effect. “The Pastor has also directed the Pastor-in-Council to come up with a policy document to curb alien practices that have been introduced into the Tenets and Doctrines of the Church to safeguard the Church’s divine culture as instructed by the Spirit of God through the Pastor Founder.”

