Scene of the fire incident last night


The popular Kairo Market in Oshodi area of Lagos State, was gutted by fire yesterday night around 8:00p.m. Though the extent of the damage could not be ascertained at press time, it was gathered that some lock-up shops were affected, particularly the fabrics section of the market. Fire fighters from the state and other emergency agencies were on ground to contain the inferno. Director- General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident said the cause of the fire was unknown. He said: “Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, it was observed that some lock-up shops were on fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.”

