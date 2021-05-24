Entrepreneurs

Investment-One Venture Capital Limited has promised to fund viable business proposals to boost entrepreneurship. The ongoing second edition of ‘Venture Quest’ launched by the firm is aimed at financing companies proffering viable technology-enabled solutions/products. Its Chief Executive, Mayowa Olugbade, said Venture Quest is calling for investment proposals from entrepreneurs seeking funding for early and mid-stage companies.

She said companies proffering viable technology-enabled solutions/products are encouraged to send in their pitch decks and other information.

Olugbade explained that the second edition is not constrained to any specific sector or geography, saying all prospective entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply.

“The ideal candidate is a company that has been in existence for a minimum of one year, with a product or service that has scaled the proof of concept stage and has an experienced/strong management team. However, candidates who do not meet these requirements can apply,” she said.

But she hinted that entrepreneurs who are willing to participate in the programme have a limited schedule to indicate interest by submitting their proposals before the end of May.

“Investment-One Vencap Limited is the SME-focused subsidiary of Investment One Financial Services Limited. It invests in SMEs and provides essential business supports to our investee companies.

“Our typical investment horizon is three to three years and the preferred exit is to the founders or current management. We succeed when the companies we invest in becoming successful companies that contribute to Nigeria’s GDP,” Olugbade said.



