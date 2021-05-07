As part of efforts to curb addictive tendencies and abuse of chemical cough medicines, Dexa Medica, a multinational pharmaceutical firm, has launched a first of its kind herbal cough syrup, Herbacough, aimed at providing better cough remedies to Nigerians, ahead of the rainy season.

Speaking at the launch of the product, held in Lagos, the company’s Country Manager, Nigeria and West Africa, Dhanang Anggoro, revealed that the herbal syrup was an improvement on other type of syrups, which were banned in the country, due to their addictive tendencies, and abuse.

“Currently there are many chemical cough medicines that have been provided in the market. However, the many types of cough medicine actually make it difficult for people to find what cough medicine to consume,” he said.

A public health physician, Dr. Shallom Oni, said the product contains less alcoholic substance, and is non-addictive.Speaking on the possibility of it being abused and addictive, Oni said: “When you are trying to disengage the mind of a generation from addictive substances, the starting point is to remove what they are addicted to and replace it with something else and herbacough is that stop gap.”

to make sure we take a generation out of addiction and then replace it with something beneficial to health, such as the plant extracts.”



