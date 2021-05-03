NSIA Insurance has initiated a new nationwide campaign tagged ‘NSIA Value Campaign’ that would expand the reach of the industry. According to the firm, the new campaign will offer the opportunity to deliver benefits of insurance to consumers and to increase awareness about the organization while communicating effectively the value of their product offerings and tailor-made services.

The campaign will run for five weeks on various radio stations in Lagos, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Warri, Abuja, Onitsha, Asaba, Enugu, Kaduna and Kano.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NSIA Insurance, Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, who spoke on the new initiative said: “We have a lot to offer to customers in terms of value and seek to help create, protect and preserve wealth by keeping potential and existing customers in the loop about new products.

“Radio is ideal for targeting specific demographics and market segments. By choosing this medium, we can get potential customers, remain top of mind to existing customers and ultimately change the perception about insurance in Nigeria.”



