Telecommunication company, 9mobile, has provided free access for lecturers and students on tertiary educational technology (edtech) platform, MyClassConnect, without incurring mobile data costs.



The firm explained that the partnership with MyClassConnect, a cloud-based single educational technology platform that facilitates both virtual and physical learning efficiency in higher institutions in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa, was part of efforts to provide innovative options for the academic community to continue teaching and learning, while keeping safe during and after the pandemic.



Commenting on the launch of the initiative, Executive Director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile, Abdulrahman Ado, said the gesture was driven by the firm’s passion for youths and its focus on education as one of its corporate social responsibility pillars.

Ado said: “9mobile recognises the importance of leveraging technology to support very important segments of society like students and academia. While the pandemic brought unprecedented disruptions to life and society, it has also showed what we can achieve through technology and innovative thinking. That is why we are delighted to support edtech platform.

nd access to efficient virtual and in-person tertiary teaching and learning while keeping safe."



Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MyClassConnect, Okwuchukwu Obi, said the platform would ensure efficient handling of academic activities, both online and in-person, including planning and delivering lectures and evaluating assessments with improved techniques.



He added that the platform would assist in boosting learning feedback and tracking student-learning progress with Artificial intelligence (AI)-driven data analytics.



Okwuchukwu further explained that with support from 9mobile, students and lecturers in Nigerian tertiary institutions could use the opportunity provided by the platform to continue learning without disruptions.

He said: “With this platform, lecturers can without stress deliver lectures, manage and track learning progress in real time instead of waiting till end of semester, while students can learn seamlessly and provide feedback, which improves overall learning experience.”



