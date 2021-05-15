Focused on providing individuals with the insights and tools they require making well-informed investment decisions and actively growing their wealth, digital lifestyle and investment platform, M36, has announced the launch of a mini-video series titled ‘The Journey to Wealth’.



An episode of the video series featuring engaging discussions with seasoned finance and investment experts will be released on M36 social media channels every Saturday.



The maiden edition features Chief Executive Officer, Sankore Investments, Titi Odunfa Adeoye and Union Bank’s Head of Treasury Digital platforms, Desola Ilori in a robust conversation tagged ‘Money versus Wealth’.





