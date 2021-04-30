Anambra State on Friday, witnessed the first commercial flight which landed at the newly constructed International Cargo Airport, Umueri, done by the Anambra State Government.
Gov. Willie Obiano of the state, who addressed excited Anambra people at the airport, said the state did not borrow a Kobo to construct the airport. He said that the project began in January 2020, in the year of lockdown and the landing and other facilities were achieved within 15 months.
Obiano who listed facilities already completed said the airport has the best and longest runway, control tower, and lightning system in Africa.
Mr Allen Onyema, Chief Executive Officer, Air Peace Airline, whose aircraft did the maiden landing, said he was overwhelmed at the standard of the project
According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), two aircraft; Boeing 737 mark N5,-BUJ, and Embraer 145 belonging to Air Peace Airline landed by 2.26 pm and 2.46 pm respectively.
