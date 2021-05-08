By Peters Duru- Makurdi Five Ward Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Benue state yesterday defected to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, with thousand of their supports.

Among those who dumped the opposition in the state were the Chairmen of Bar Ward, Central South Mission Ward, Modern Market Ward, Walomayo Ward and that of Mbalagh the Ward of the APC governorship candidate in the 2019 elections.

Receiving the defectors at the LGEA Primary School, playground Wurukum, Makurdi, Governor Samuel Ortom said they took a wise decision to dump the APC which he described as a failed political party that could not secure lives and economy of the country.

READ ALSO: Mama Taraba: Nigeria has lost an asset — Gov Ishaku Represented by his Chief of Staff, Terwase Orbunde, the Governor told the defectors that the PDP was the only political party that would guarantee the security and economic survival of the country and assured them of equal rights and privileges in the party.

State Chairman of PDP, Sir John Ngbede expressed delight that the defection of five APC ward Chairmen and other top members had weakened the party, stressing that APC must be voted out of power at the national level to ensure a better Nigeria.

Sir Ngbede congratulated the defectors for joining a stronger and winning party and called on them to rally round Governor Samuel Ortom to enable him defend the people and to undertake more people oriented projects.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Ibrahim Alhassan formerly of the APC Central Mission Ward said their decision to join the PDP was to team up with the Governor who they noted had done well in tackling the security challenges confronting the state.

