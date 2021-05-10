By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos After five years, the Management of the University of Jos has absolved Professor Benedicta Daudu of the institution’s Faculty of Law from wrongdoing saying the allegation of examination malpractice leveled against her was unfounded.

It would be recalled that Professor Daudu was suspended in 2016 over an allegation of examination misconduct and she was asked to appear before a Council/ Senate Disciplinary Committee, but she challenged such in court.

ALSO READ: Rivers govt to donate N220 million for families of 11 murdered policemen When it was discovered that the allegation was unfounded, the University cleared her name and offered to settle with her out of court but the terms of the settlement were subsequently filed in court even as the University expressed regret for the embarrassment caused her and accepted to pay all her outstanding emoluments and entitlements.

It was learnt that the Registrar of the university, Chief Monday Danjem has written to the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption (PACAC) intimating him of the development.

ALSO READ: Oba of Benin disowns groups over return of stolen artifacts The letter captioned “Reinstatement of Professor Benedicta Daudu” stated: “Sometime in 2016, based on an allegation of examination misconduct against then Dr. (now Professor) Benedicta Daudu, she was suspended from her employment and requested to appear before a Council/ Senate Disciplinary Committee, a development which she challenged in court.

“Subsequently, the University proposed an out-of-court settlement, the terms of which were accepted by Prof. Daudu.

“I am therefore pleased to inform you that the matter has been amicably settled out of court and Professor Benedicta Daudu is now free to return to her national assignment.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

