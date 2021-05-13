FM says US sabotaging normal personnel exchanges for political reasons as US denies visa to family of Chinese govt worker

China’s Foreign Ministry urged the US to create appropriate conditions for normal personnel exchanges between the two countries, in response to the US’ visa denial of a Chinese student citing reasons that the father of the applicant works for Chinese Ministry of Public Security.

Media reported that a Chinese undergraduate student had been denied a US visa. According to a note from a US visa official, it was due to a directive from the US Secretary of State to stop issuing visas to the spouses and children of Chinese serving members of the immigration, security and public security ministries of China.

“In accordance with the US logic, should China deny visas to US intelligence and law enforcement personnel and their families?” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a routine press conference on Thursday.

“I think this is a good example proving that the US is deliberately sabotaging normal personnel exchanges between the two countries out of political reasons,” said Hua.

“It is not conducive to the healthy and normal development of China-US relations,” Hua noted.

The spokesperson stressed that China hopes the US can recognize its mistakes and create appropriate conditions for normal personnel exchanges between the two countries.

