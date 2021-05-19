Breaking News

FMDQ Exchange Admits Mixta Real Estate CP

By
0
Views: Visits 6

By Nkiruka Nnorom FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has approved the quotation of Mixta Real Estate Plc’s N0.96 billion series 35 Commercial Paper (CP) under its N20.00 billion CP issuance programme on its platform.

The proceeds from this CP quotation, according to a statement from the Exchange, would be used to finance the company’s short-term funding requirements.

READ ALSOPSN applauds as AfDB is set to invest $3bn in Africa’s pharmaceutical industry Mixta Real Estate Plc, a subsidiary of Mixta Africa, is a real estate development company in Nigeria, with a strong track record and diverse real estate portfolio, and operations spanning the residential, commercial, and retail sectors of the Nigerian real estate industry.

 It has successfully developed well over 5,000 properties spanning across affordable homes, luxury residences, and commercial projects, and continues to seek innovative solutions to activate development finance for affordable housing in Nigeria.

Africa: Dynamic WHO Dashboard For Island States Highlights Barriers And Progress On Climate Change And Health

Previous article

Africa: Amnesty UK Welcomes New Chief Executive Officer

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News