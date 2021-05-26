By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta A Professor of Crop Production, Professor Victor Olowe, has advocated for stronger ties between researchers and local farmers, stressing that this will guarantee food security in the country.

Olowe, who said this, while delivering the 63rd Inaugural Lecture of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) with the theme “Unlocking the Production Potentials of Some Annual Oilseed Crops in Nigeria”, said such alliance will assist Nigeria to achieve food security.

The don lamented that most local farmers in the country lacked the needed knowledge and skill to deploy technological gadgets on their farms.

He stressed that the inclusion of local farmers when a research topic is being conceived and planned for execution is essential for the growth of small to medium scale farm produce, which is about 90 percent of the food consumed in tropical Africa.

He also charged the federal government on the need to massively invest in oil extraction and value addition technology in order to drive the growth of the vegetable oil sector and meet her National Consumption Requirement (NCR).

The Professor of Crop Production emphasised the need to increase the production levels of minor oilseeds in Nigeria, stating that this will help encourage the production of the oilseeds with export potentials.

According to him, “if the country must meet her NCR in vegetable oil (3 million tonnes) and the deficit of over 600,000 tonnes, the current production potential must be increased in order to drive the growth of the vegetable oil sector going forward”.

Speaking on the theme, the lecturer disclosed that the two leading providers of edible vegetable oil in Nigeria are palm oil/palm kernel oil and soybean oil, which contribute about 75 percent and 25 percent of the country’s NCR, adding that the remaining 5 percent is met by other oilseeds.

He noted that apart from oil palm and soybeans, other oilseed crops are normally regarded as ‘minor oilseeds’ in the tropics because farmers usually grow them after harvesting the main crops/cereals from the field leaving them to utilise residue nutrients and moisture without any application of fertilizer.

Olowe revealed that farmers usually grow them late because they believed they would get something from the minor oilseed during the last two or three months of the late cropping season in the year.

He however stated that most of the so-called minor oilseeds have gradually transformed into major oilseed crop status.

He further noted that in the last two to three decades, it has been discovered that soybeans, sesame, and sunflower have huge agro-climatic production potential which have substantial market demand, especially in Europe and Asia, adding that this potential is yet to be adequately harnessed in the forest-savanna transition ecology which is outside the savanna traditional growing region for the crops.

He however called for a concerted effort to be geared towards increasing the production of major oil-bearing crops in Nigeria, stating that the oilseeds produce very comparable and high-quality grain yields when cultivated during the late cropping season.

He further suggested that all National Agricultural Research Institutes (NARIs) should be adequately funded to have a full complement of the value chains of their mandate crops, adding that there should also be a synergy between the NARIs and the Colleges/Faculties of Agriculture in the specialized and conventional universities should be strengthened.

He commended the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kolawole Salako, for his immense contributions to the development of FUNAAB, and appreciated all members of Staff of IFSERAR for their support and encouragement.

