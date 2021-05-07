By Adeola Badru Some United Kingdom-based universities have expressed their willingness to provide conditional admission for Nigerians seeking to further their university education in the country, despite the postponement of the conduct of this year’s terminal examination for Senior Secondary School Students in the country.

An international educational consultant, Mr Tunde Salami, in an interview with Saturday Vanguard, urged the government at the federal and state levels to deplore more resources to the educational sector to avoid what he described as future manpower in the name of brain-drain.

He spoke while fielding question from reporters during a press conference to herald an Educational Fair slated for May 7 and 10 in Ibadan and Lagos respectively.

According to Salami who is the Country Director, TCL Global Nigeria, the many UK based are on the lookout for Nigerian students because of their self-motivation, intelligence and commitment to education and as such are always willing to offer them admission.

He said: “The Universities that we had a meeting with confirmed to us that because of the issues around WAEC and NECO results in this year, they are able to accept the Senior Secondary School Two (SSS2) results and Senior Secondary School Three (SSS3) final results from the school.”

“So, whatever result that the student has, it has to be on the letterhead of the school and they will use that to give admission to the student. They will use the SS2 and SS3 results to give conditional admission for the students to study in the UK.”

Also read: Keep supporting FG’s efforts at addressing insecurity – APC urges Nigerians “Which means, if they believe that our system is porous, they will not be accepting this. This is a very good thing that we are saying that despite all the challenges, there is still hope for the Nigerian education because it was confirmed.”

“Between now and next week, I am sure that more universities will be giving us this policy statement that SS2 and SS3 results of prospective students that want to study and seek admission in the UK will be using this within the UK universities.”

Highlighting what prospective university admission seeker stands to gain, Salami said the firm he represents has an affiliation with over 75 universities in the UK that are always ready to offer qualified Nigerian students university admission without stress.

He assures that such prospective students are offered service free of charge by his firm.

On adoption of a system of education between the UK and Nigeria advising the government on how to improve the sector in the country, Salami said: “The government needs to make maximum use of our resources if you go to the UK and see the available resources and you compare it with what we have in Nigeria, I think we just need effective use of our resources.”

“If we can use our resources well, starting from the policy of when we are doing our appropriation bill, how much percentage of the budget is dedicated on education, instead most of the budget now is on security.”

“If we can spend more money on our education system, that means the future of Nigeria will be better. The foundation for any meaningful growth and development is education.”

“And I pray that our policymakers will be able to get this decision right, make effective use of the resources that is disposable for them because the resources are there.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...