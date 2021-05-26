By Harris Emanuel, Uyo Former staffers of Aluminum Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON), Ikot Abasi in Akwa Ibom State on Wednesday took to the street to vent their anger over the non-payment of their severance benefits running into millions of naira

To this end, they handed a two-week ultimatum to BPE and PTAD to pay their monies, otherwise, they would take legal action against the two federal agencies.

Convener of the protest, Hope Ufot Wilfred said the BPE had carried out a verification exercise for disengaged workers of the company in 2012 which did capture every staff.

He said that ALSCON had a total number of 1,805, but expressed dismay that names of 562 of them were omitted from the company’s nominal roll, which prompted the federal government to direct PTAD to conduct another staff verification exercise in 2019 as a precondition for the payment of severance benefits.

He said, ''Most of us were employed at various times and we had 1,805 workers who worked with ALSCON. The problem is that over time we have been deprived of our entitlements.

”The federal government in a bid to resolve the grievances decided to capture the complete number of staff who worked with ALSCON.

”A verification exercise was conducted in late 2019 and we all participated. We brought all necessary documents including letters of appointment, disengagement letter, promotion letters, confirmation letters, payslips, and other documents to attest that you were a staff of the company.

"We were given a printout and verified as workers of ALSCON but when the money was paid 562 of us were omitted from the payroll. This is a total injustice. We need our money and they must pay us our money.

”I think an omission is a deliberate act because PTAD captured the total number of workers who had worked with ALSCON but for them to come and tell us that our names were not in the nominal roll presented to them by BPE sounds suspicious. The question is why did they conduct the verification?”

When contacted, ALSCON’s representative of the Steel and Engineering Workers Union of Nigeria(SEWUN) Mr. Emem Valentine said the union was working with the relevant agencies of government to resolve the logjam.

He gave the assurance that the affected staff would be paid their due entitlements.

