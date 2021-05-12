[FILES] Ex-Manchester United Ecuadorean footballer Luis Antonio Valencia (R) gives Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno a signed jersey of his former club after being decorated with the National Order of Merit for his professional sport career, at Carondelet Presidential Palace in Quito on May 14, 2019. (Photo by Cristina VEGA / AFP)

Former Ecuador and Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia on Wednesday announced his retirement from football. The 35-year-old, who was playing for Queretaro in Mexico, had been suffering from a foot problem.

“I’m ending my career in Queretaro,” he wrote on Twitter. “I didn’t think this moment would come so soon, but my body has asked me to take this decision.”





