( L-R: Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, Governor of Jigawa State; Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife; Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor, Lagos State; Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of Nigeria; Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture of Nigeria; Dr Goodluck Jonathan, former President of Nigeria; Dr Taiwo Afolabi, Group Executive Vice Chairman, SIFAX Group and his wife, Mrs Afolasade Afolabi, during the official commissioning of the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja on Thursday By Jimoh Babatunde Two Nigeria former Presidents, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, among other dignitaries, Wednesday, witnessed the official commissioning of Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja.

Also present at the opening were Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor, Lagos State; Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, Governor of Jigawa State; Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife; Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture of Nigeria; Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, Group Executive Vice Chairman, SIFAX Group and his wife, Mrs. Afolasade Afolabi among others.

Other dignitaries at the opening were Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor, Lagos State; Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, Governor of Jigawa State; Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife; Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture of Nigeria; Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, Group Executive Vice Chairman, SIFAX Group and his wife, Mrs. Afolasade Afolabi among others.

READ ALSO:NUJ honours Yahaya Bello as role model governor in education The hotel reflects the newest global design vision for Marriott Hotels, featuring sophisticated and intuitively designed spaces for today’s modern traveller, enabling guests to relax, work, and find inspiration during their stay.

Speaking at the opening, the Area Vice President – Sub Saharan Africa, Marriott International, Volker Heiden, said “We are excited to have opened the Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja, bringing Marriott Hotels’ transformed vision to Nigeria.”

“Lagos is a vibrant and bustling city with much to see and do for leisure and business travellers. What better place to debut the Marriott Hotels brand in Nigeria with its thoughtful service and intuitive spaces that enable guests to be inspired during their stay.”

Also speaking at the occasion, the General Manager, Rudi Janse van Rensburg, said “We are excited to welcome residents and travellers to our inspiring space and look forward to creating experiences that nurture their creativity.

“Guests at Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja will be able to free themselves of distractions when they step into our hotel, allowing them to focus solely on being the best they can be.”

Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja offers 206 guestrooms and 44 suites each with expansive views of the city. The spacious guestrooms are thoughtfully designed with contemporary décor and intuitive in-room amenities.

“Natural colours, crisp lines, purposeful lighting and comfortable bedding create an intimate and peaceful space for guests to get into their best headspace for success. Deluxe walk-in showers and spa-like lighting complete the relaxed experience throughout the room.

“ In line with Marriott Hotels’ newest global design strategy, local accents add a sense of place to the sleek aesthetic. Open workspaces allow for flexibility to connect anytime.

The Great room at the heart of the hotel blends modern elements with local touches inspired by Nigeria’s rich heritage and traditional crafts. The multi-use space is designed for guest to socialise, relax and work.

The M Club is an exclusive space reserved for Elite members and Club paying guests and provides complimentary breakfast, evening drinks, hors d’oeuvres and premium beverages throughout the day. The M Club also offers the brand’s signature Mind Menu, a selection of delicious snacks and beverages with active ingredients to enhance the mind and body.

Accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the M Club provides free Wi-Fi, printing services and power supplies to ensure uninterrupted productivity for business travellers.

Guests can relax in the hotel’s tranquil spa offering rejuvenating and restorative treatments, steam rooms and saunas. Guests seeking to stay active during their stay can enjoy complimentary fitness classes at the Fitness Center, and make use of the state-of-the-art fitness equipment and outdoor pool.

The hotel boasts a diverse selection of restaurants offering regional and international cuisine. The Azure Grill Restaurant, with stunning views of the pool terrace, serves a variety of dishes cooked to perfection on an authentic charcoal grill.

The WAKAME specializes in Asian-Fusion cuisine originating from China, Japan, Thailand, and Northern Indian. The Koriko & Co is an all-day dining buffet restaurant featuring international favourites and lives cooking stations.

Like this: Like Loading...