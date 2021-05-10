Former premier league player, Ki Sung-Yueng is being investigated over a alleged financial crime just months after denying he sexually assaulted two former teammates.

Ki – who played for Swansea, Sunderland and Celtic was questioned in South Korea over a farmland purchase with his dad according to new reports.

The pair are alleged to have broken the law after buying ten plots including farmland in 2015 and 2016.

According to reports by Talksport, they are suspected of falsifying documents on farming plans and turning land in Gwangju into a parking lot. It is said they made a huge profit after reselling plots to contractors of a private park and apartment complexes early this year.

Buyers of farmland in South Korea must present a farming business proposal.

Police said Ki, 32, had denied “property speculation” but an investigation was ongoing.

Ki who is captain of FC Seoul is reported to have claimed he sent cash to his dad, who said the land was needed for a football academy.

Ki wrote on Instagram that he was “truly sorry to have caused a stir” but said it happened “inadvertently”.

Ki had previously lodged a complaint with South Korean cops and sued two former teammates for £300,000 after they claimed he abused them as a starlet, allegations he denies.

Ki, who has 110 caps for South Korea, spent six years on the books of Swansea after leaving Celtic before joining Newcastle in 2018.

He left in 2020 after making 21 league appearances, joining Mallorca before linking up with current club FC Seoul.