Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan

Former Nigeria women affairs minister Aisha Jummai Al-Hassan, popularly known as Mama Taraba is dead. Al-Hassan was aged 61. She died in Cairo, Egypt.

Multiple sources including members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State also confirmed her death.

Al-Hassan, a former women affairs minister, was also a former Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from Taraba North Senatorial District.

She was also the All Progressives Congress’ Governorship Candidate for Taraba State in the 2015 general elections. Al-Hassan lost the election on the platform of the United Democratic Party in the 2019 general elections.

Al-Hassan resigned as a minister under President Muhammadu Buhari in July 27, 2018 to pursue her not-to-be gubernatorial ambition.

Former Nigeria vice president Atiku Abubakar and other politicians are mourning her death, paying tribute to the former minister.

“I am grieved by the death of former Minister of Women Affairs, Sen. Aisha Alhassan,” Atiku tweeted. “I asked about her condition this afternoon after I called her number without a response! Inna lillahi wainna Ilaihi Rajiun!.”

Former Senator Ben Murray-Bruce said, “I’m saddened by the death of Aisha Al-Hassan, ‘Mama Taraba’. My condolence to the family, her loved ones and the government and people of Taraba state. May her soul rest in peace.”





