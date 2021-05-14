Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, UGHELLI OWHRODE Elites Forum, Lagos State Chapter, has appealed to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State to award to embark on the construction of the Owhrode-Otor-Udu-Orhuwhorun link road in the Owhrode community, Udu Local Government Area, Delta State.

The forum, in a statement by its President, Chief Isaac Etaghene, lauded Okowa for his development strides across the state, especially in Udu Local Government Area.

He, however, urged the governor to “come to our rescue as the Owhrode link road has become a death trap and in a very deplorable condition for both motorist and other users.

Also read: Incidences of building collapse’ll soon be history in Nigeria — Egube “The truth is that the Owhrode link road would be of very important economic benefit not just to the people of Owhrode community, but it will also serve as a very key social-economic benefit to other neighbouring communities.

“It will help in decongesting the heavy traffic at Otor-udu/Ubogo Market. It will also serve as a link road through Orhuwhorun to other major towns around Warri and its environs, thereby facilitating the transportation of farm produce to major towns by local farmers and traders.

“Unfortunately, the deplorable condition of the road currently has left a devastating impact on the social-economic lives of the people.

“As a community, we would continue to give the necessary support and encouragement for the governor to finish strong in his stronger Delta agenda for the state”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...