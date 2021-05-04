Determined to ensure support for the vulnerable in the society, the Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation, yesterday, gave succour to hundreds of needy persons, particularly helpless widows and orphans in Edo State.

Describing the gesture as life-saving despite Nigeria’s economic challenges, Edo State Administrative Officer, Mallam Abdul-Rasheed Jatto, made the presentation in Benin City.

Presenting the first round of the foundation’s annual Ramadan package for widows and orphans, Jatto said the food items distributed during the ceremony included rice, beans, garri, palm oil and vegetable oil, as well as cash. The administrative officer also stressed the need to care for orphans.

The Executive Director of the foundation, Prince Sulaiman Olagunju, said this year’s edition was the third in the series.

“The idea is, while most families are able to provide for their collective needs, the widows and orphans in our midst who have lost their breadwinners should not be left behind.

“This year, the foundation is targeting to reach 1,000 widows. The money is raised via individual donations,” he said.





