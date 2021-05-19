File photo By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha FOUR suspected armed robbers have been killed in a gun battle with police officers at Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area, Delta State.

Giving details of the incident, Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr Bright Edafe, in a statement said: “On 16/05/2021 at about 0200hrs, a distress call was received by the DPO Abraka Division CSP Aliyu Shaba that a gang of armed robbers were robbing people of their belongings in their a compound.

“The DPO immediately mobilized patrol teams/ vigilante and raced to the scene. The armed robbers numbering about four, on sighting the team engaged the team in a gun duel.

“During the exchange of firing, two of the robbers were fatally wounded and gave up the ghost on the way to hospital while others escaped into the bush with bullets wound.

“On the same date, at about 0530hrs in continuation of the rigorous search for the fled armed robbers, the DPO, and the patrol teams mounted early morning stop and search along Abraka/Eku expressway when suddenly a passenger vehicle carrying two young boys along with other persons was flagged down for search.

“Before the vehicle could finally stop the two young boys who are already with bullet injuries on sighting the police took to their heels.

“They were maimed and arrested. They both confessed to being members of the armed robbery gang that just escaped from a robbery scene and gave the names of the first two members as one Godspower Thomas “m” a.k.a Perleke of Sapele road Scrab yard Warri and one Ejime Omovon ‘m’ a.k.a. evil spirit of Urhka Abraka while one peace Johnson “m” a.k.a de-law of Ukpaka in udu LGA and Joel surname unknown “m” of Ughelli were the last arrested while trying to escape along Abraka/Eku expressway.

READ ALSO: Police confirm abduction of Judge in Katsina “Due to continuous bleeding from the gunshot injuries sustained earlier they gave up the ghost in the hospital before treatment could be administered.

“Items recovered includes one locally made pump action like gun, one expended and two live cartridges, one big cutlass one mortar pistol, one hp laptop a dvd player , one play station with four play station pads some clothing’s items.

“Other items includes three power banks one white glo Wi-Fi , one Iphone Xmax , one tecno pop 3 phone, one Nokia torchlight phone, one Redmi Android phone, one VIVO android phone one Samsung galaxy x10 phone.

“Interestingly, all properties recovered were identified by victims as theirs that was robbed from them that night. Investigation is ongoing.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

