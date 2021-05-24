By James Ogunnaike Operatives of Ogun State Police Command have arrested four members of an armed robbery gang, who hijacked a trailer load of golden penny flour, along Shagamu-Ijebu Ode expressway on the 16th of April 2021.

The suspects, according to a statement issued by the command image maker, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, included Eze Anthony Sopruchuckwu, Eze Chijoke Edeh, Olalekan Ayodele Muritala, and Samuel Johnson were all arrested following a report lodged at Ikenne divisional headquarters.

READ ALSO: University of Lagos Business School admits 37 for executive MBA Oyeyemi added that, it was reported at Ikenne Police station that a trailer, with registration number ANG 57 LG, loaded with 600 bags of Golden Penny flour and driven by one Ahmed Tiamiyu was hijacked along the expressway, while the driver and his motor boy were taken into the bush, where their hands were tied to their backs and their mouths sellotaped, before taken away the truck and the flours”.

Upon the report, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, directed that the case be transferred to Special Enquiry Bureau at state headquarters Eleweran for discreet investigation.

Oyeyemi added that DSP Ade Akiti led squad swung into action and embarked on technical and intelligence-based investigation that paid off, when one of the suspects was traced to Ikorodu in Lagos State and promptly arrested.

“His arrest led to the arrest of three others, while 175 bags of Golden Penny flour were recovered from the warehouse of the gang leader, Eze Anthony”.

Ajogun, while commending the painstaking investigation done by the team, has ordered that the remaining members of the gang must be hunted for and brought to book.

