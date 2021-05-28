By Charly Agwam – Bauchi The Federal Road Safety Corps has confirmed the death of four people in a fatal road accident that occurred on Tuesday at Wailo village, along Bauchi – Darazo road.

The Sector Commander Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Bauchi, Yusuf Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident today, Friday, also said that four others were injured in the crash that involved eight adults – all male.

The FRSC boss noted that the crash was caused by speed violation and wrongful overtaking

“The crash involved a commercial vehicle, a Toyota Matrix Wagon with number plate: BEN256TA belonging to the National Union of Road Transport Workers.

“The second vehicle is a private Volkswagen Saloon Golf with number plate: MUB739QW.

"We were called and our men rushed to the scene for the rescue operation. They evacuated them to the General Hospital Darazo for medical attention.

“It was at the hospital that a medical doctor certified four of them dead. Their corpses have been deposited at the mortuary in the same hospital after which they will be released to their families for burial,” he said.

He said that the injured are responding to medical treatment.

The Abdullahi further advised motorists to obey road traffic regulations to reduce accidents which he said, leads to loss of lives and properties.

He added: “They should always reduce their speed and they should know that speed kills, so they should reduce their speed while driving.”

