A 47-year-old-woman identified as Olanshile Nasirudeen has been apprehended by men of Ogun State police command, for allegedly stabbing her 51-yr-old husband to death, Daily post reports.

A statement by DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, spokesperson of the state police command, says the suspect was arrested, following a distress call received by the DPO Obalende divisional headquarters, ijebu ode, that the suspect who is a co- butcher with the deceased, sighted a woman who her husband recently impregnated at the abattoir, and started questioning the woman about her audacity to get pregnant for her own husband.

”This led to a hot argument between her and the deceased, as a result of which the suspect picked a knife, and stabbed the deceased at the back joint of his left leg, thereby, cutting one of his veins. He was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital for first aid and later transferred to Ijebu ode general hospital where he eventually gave up the ghost while receiving treatment, due to excessive bleeding.

Upon the distress call, the Dpo Obalende division, SP Murphy Salami, led his men to the scene, but the suspect had took to flight before their arrival. She was subsequently traced, and was eventually arrested in her hideout at Mobalufon area of Ijebu ode.

On interrogation, the suspect, who happened to be the fourth wife of the deceased, claimed that it was her husband who first slapped her simply because she asked his new wife her mission at her market stand, the statement in part read

Oyeyemi added that the corpse of the deceased had been released to the family for burial in accordance with Islamic rights after the autopsy has been conducted on it.

The police spokesperson said the commissioner of police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department, for discreet investigation and prosecution.

