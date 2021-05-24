By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA The Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, on Monday, announced the order of funeral rites for late Rev. Fr. Alphonsus Yashim Bello, who was kidnapped and eventually murdered by bandits in Katsina State.

A statement by the Catholic chancellor of Sokoto, Rev. Fr Cornelius Tagwai, said the rites would span two days, starting from Monday, May 31 to Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

Also read: Breaking: Buhari extends ‘gradual ease of lockdown’ till June 1 The statement reads in part, “There will be a Christian Wake for late Fr. Bello on Monday, May 31, 2021, at Our Lady of Apostle Catholic Church, Independence Way, Kaduna by 4 pm, while the Requiem Mass will hold Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the same Our Lady of Apostle Catholic Church Independence Way, Kaduna by 10 am.”

Recall that Fr. Alphonsus Bello, 33, was found dead on Friday, May 21, the morning after his Parish, St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church in the Diocese of Sokoto was stormed by armed bandits.

He was attacked along with another priest, Fr. Joe Keke, whose whereabouts remain unknown.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...