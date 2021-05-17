Darius Ishaku

The dream of Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State to return displaced persons to their homes has again been frustrated, as fresh clashes have displaced no fewer than 1,000 residents from their homes.

This, The Guardian gathered, was necessitated by recent upheavals that erupted between Tiv farmers and Fulani herdsmen in Utsua Daa and Baafada villages in Bali Local Council of the state.

Ishaku had reportedly succeeded in ensuring the gradual return of persons earlier displaced as a result of the past upheavals between the Tiv and Jukun ethnic groups, which led to wanton destruction of life and property.

The herders, whom, according to sources, stormed the aforementioned communities when the residents left for their farms, allegedly ignited the last Thursday’s clash.

Though the police reported only three fatalities, locals told The Guardian via a telephone that over 11 dead bodies were seen.

Also debunking police reports that normalcy had returned to the communities, our sources urged the media to ignore information emanating from the police, as silent killings and burning of houses were still ongoing in the community.

MEANWHILE, the army has prioritised the welfare of the troops fighting terrorism to ensure the return peace to the North East.

While announcing the support at the weekend during the Ramadan Luncheon for troops at Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, disclosed: “We’ve made provision for all your requirements to succeed in the quick return of peace in the North East and North West.”

The COAS said the luncheon was to motivate troops and show appreciation of President Muhammadu Buhari for the great job they had been doing in the theatre of war.

He, therefore, commended all officers and soldiers of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) for their sacrifices in the theatre of war.

While assuring the troops of support, he said: “Be assured that the Theatre Commander, Maj-Gen. Farouq Yahaya, outlined that you will continue to get the needed support to execute your mandate to the letter.”

According to Yahaya, the luncheon is an annual event to celebrate and appreciate the troops in the front lines of Sambisa Forest and the Lake Chad region.

He noted that the presence of Attahiru at the luncheon gave the troops a sense of belonging to enhance commandeering and togetherness of the highest order.

“There is no honour more than having the Chief of Army Staff right here for this luncheon,” he said.

Assuring Attahiru of loyalty to constituted authority, including the mandate to defeat Boko Haram terrorists, Yahaya said it could also restore law and order and return 1.7 million IDPs to their liberated communities.



