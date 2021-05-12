The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed 850 personnel, 20 patrol vans, four ambulances, and two tow trucks to major roads in Kogi to ensure free flow of traffic during Eid el-Fitr celebration.

The state Sector Commander of the FRSC, Mr Solomon Agure, who disclosed this in a statement in Lokoja on Wednesday, said that the measure was part of a special patrol operation for the festive period.

He said that the operation which began on May 11 would end on May 17.

He said that it was aimed at ensuring the enjoyment of safe and memorable celebrations by all road users.

READ ALSO: Never allow under-age to drive, FRSC pleads with parents According to him, the deployed corps, comprising of 520 regular marshals and 330 special marshals, will control traffic at strategic areas, clear obstructions, and quickly respond to accidents.

The sector commander said that enforcement during the special patrol would be focused on checkmating and sanctioning traffic offenders.

He said that drivers would be penalised for dangerous driving/overtaking, overloading, use of phone while driving, excessive speeding, and lane indiscipline/route violation, among other offences.

He charged motorists to be more safety conscious and adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...