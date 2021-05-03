Armed herdsmen — We’ve discovered some strange faces in some part of the state- Amotekun —-we’re in a perilous time no doubt- Govt Dayo Johnson Akure Indications emerged that the Fulani herdsmen and bandits have devised new methods to infiltrate the Southern part of the country.

Security sources informed the vanguard that buses loaded with Fulani youths have been arriving in various parts of the south, especially southwest, mostly at nights.

It was gathered that collaborators of suspected sponsors have established Non-governmental organisations that engage in what they term “security surveillance jobs”.

Recall that the Ondo State Government Security outfit codenamed Amotekun evicted 42 northern youths from Kano and Jigawa states from the state.

The youths who were brought to the Okitipupa council area of the state in a trailer at about 10 pm claimed they came for security training at the Army Barracks.

They confessed when they were paraded by the state Amotekun that their coming to the state was allegedly facilities by an NGO called Harmony Global Foundation.

Vanguard learnt that such groups of Fulani youths were in various parts of the State for unknown reasons.

Also read:2023 PRESIDENT: North won’t accept Igbo, Yoruba candidates from APC, PDP — Yerima While collaborating, a Legal Practitioner in the state, Barrister Wale Odusola raised the alarm that over 3,000 Hausas/Fulani are currently occupying the Okitipupa Army Barrack in the Okitipupa council area of the state.

Odusola said this in an open letter on his personal Facebook page that said he decided to carry out independent findings following the arrest of 42 groups of Northern youths by the state Amotekun.

According to him “the Fulanis/Hausas that were arrested four days ago by Amotekun didn’t come that day they have been coming in batches the day before that day.

The lawyer alleged that ” Hausa’s and Fulani’s numbering over 3,000 are currently occupying empty land of the Okitipupa Army Barracks and have built many houses there.

He said that “behind the Army Barracks, Hausa’s and Fulani’s numbering over 3,000 are occupying the Army Barracks land and built houses there where they live.

“That the Fulani’s/Hausa’s that we saw four days ago who was arrested and transported to Akure by Amotekun, didn’t come that day, but have been coming in batches the day before that day.

” That as of yesterday, another set came and are already in the army barracks.

“That the total number of the vehicle that brought them was 31. (One should wonder how come no security agency stopped them on their way)

” That when they got to Okitipupa, they headed straight to the Army Barracks, where they are expected to stay for reason best known to those who sent them.

“That the soldiers at the barracks refused to allow them entry. But later a signal came from above, which directed the Commanding Officer of the barracks to allow them into the barracks.

“That the time it took for the Commanding Officer to receive the signal caused the said Fulanis/Hausas to stay a long time at the gate of the barracks, and this gave their presence out to people and the chairman of local government and Amotekun were alerted.

“By the time the Commanding Officer told them to enter the barracks, the Amotekun and Local government chairman were already there to question whatever thing was happening there.

“The soldiers allowed the chairman to question the said strangers and during the interview, they said they belong to a secure network and are sent to the barracks to receive training.

“The chairman asked them if they are soldiers and how come they are to be trained by soldiers when they are not security agents. (They could not answer the questions)

“Apart from saying that they are members of an unknown security network, they have no other reasonable reason for coming into Okitipupa in that large number.

“As a matter of fact, they are about 1,000 in number and if they are added to the existing numbers in the Army barracks bush, we will be having about 4,000 Fulani’s/Hausa’s in Okitipupa. (That figure is enough to run down the entire southern senatorial district and the entire southwest of Nigeria)

” The federal government under Buhari surely has a mission. As it is, the southwest of Nigeria has been surrounded. You may choose not to believe me, but I’m sure of what I am saying.

“Amotekun is not enough, we need more volunteer security groups like the Eastern security network (ESN). We must also be watchful, lest we are caught unaware.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo when contacted said he had no details of the lawyer’s submission.

Ojogo said ” Well, we’re in a perilous time no doubt; stories will continue to surface. But in this particular case, I have no details. You may wish to contact the Corps Commandant of Amotekun for further enquiries”.

Also, speaking on the development, the state commander of Amotekun neither confirm nor deny this but said his personnel have left the state capital to move some strange persons noticed there to the Amotekun office for interrogation.

Vanguard learnt that two trailers have been dispatched by the commander of Amotekun to convey the northern youths discovered in other parts of the state to the state capital for interrogation.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...