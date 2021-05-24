Full List Of Winners From 2021 Billboard Music Awards
The Weeknd took home 10 awards, including top artistes. Pop Smoke won five, including top new artistes, and BTS and Bad Bunny each earned four.
Hosted by Nick Jonas, the ceremony also honored P!nk as the Icon, Drake as the artist of the decade, and Trae Tha Truth as the Change Maker.
See a full list of winners below.
Top Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd — WINNER
Top New Artist
Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke — WINNER
Rod Wave
Top Male Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd — WINNER
Top Female Artist
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift — WINNER
Top Duo/Group
AC/DC
AJR
BTS — WINNER
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
Taylor Swift — WINNER
Top Hot 100 Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd — WINNER
Top Streaming Songs Artist
DaBaby
Drake — WINNER
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
Justin Bieber
BTS — WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd
Top Radio Songs Artist
Justin Bieber
Lewis Capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
The Weeknd — WINNER
Top Social Artist (Fan-Voted)
BLACKPINK
BTS — WINNER
Ariana Grande
SB19
Seventeen
Top R&B Artist
Jhené Aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja Cat
The Weeknd — WINNER
Top R&B Male Artist
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
The Weeknd — WINNER
Top R&B Female Artist
Jhené Aiko
Doja Cat — WINNER
SZA
Top Rap Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke — WINNER
Top Rap Male Artist
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke — WINNER
Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B
Megan Thee Stallion — WINNER
Saweetie
Top Country Artist
Gabby Barrett
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen — WINNER
Top Country Male Artist
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen — WINNER
Top Country Female Artist
Gabby Barrett — WINNER
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line — WINNER
Maddie & Tae
Top Rock Artist
AC/DC
AJR
Five Finger Death Punch
Machine Gun Kelly — WINNER
twenty-one pilots
Top Latin Artist
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny — WINNER
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Top Latin Male Artist
Bad Bunny — WINNER
J Balvin
Ozuna
Top Latin Female Artist
Becky G
Karol G — WINNER
Rosalía
Top Latin Duo/Group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Eslabón Armado — WINNER
Los Dos Carnales
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
The Chainsmokers
Kygo
Lady Gaga — WINNER
Marshmello
Surf Mesa
Top Christian Artist
Casting Crowns
Elevation Worship — WINNER
for KING & COUNTRY
Carrie Underwood
Zach Williams
Top Gospel Artist
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Maverick City Music
Kanye West — WINNER
Top Billboard 200 Album
Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Lil Baby, My Turn
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon — WINNER
Taylor Swift, folklore
The Weeknd, After Hours
Top Rap Album
DaBaby, Blame It On Baby
Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Lil Baby, My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon — WINNER
Top Country Album
Gabby Barrett, Goldmine
Sam Hunt, Southside
Chris Stapleton, Starting Over
Carrie Underwood, My Gift
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album — WINNER
Top Rock Album
AC/DC, Power Up
Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts
Glass Animals, Dreamland
Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall — WINNER
Bruce Springsteen, Letter to You
Top Latin Album
Anuel AA, Emmanuel
Bad Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo
Bad Bunny, Las que no iban a salir
Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG — WINNER
J Balvin, Colores
Top Dance/Electronic Album
DJ Snake, Carte Blanche
Gryffin, Gravity
Kygo, Golden Hour
Lady Gaga, Chromatica — WINNER
Kylie Minogue, Disco
Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar
24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights” — WINNER
Top Streaming Song
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR” — WINNER
Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Top Selling Song
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
BTS, “Dynamite” — WINNER
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Top Radio Song
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”
Harry Styles, “Adore You”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights” — WINNER
Top Collaboration (Fan-Voted)
24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope” — WINNER
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”
Top R&B Song
Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R., “B.S.”
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo, “Intentions”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
Doja Cat, “Say So”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights” — WINNER
Top Christian Song
Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, “Graves Into Gardens” — WINNER
for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly, “TOGETHER”
Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship, “The Blessing (Live)”
Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson, “Famous For (I Believe)”
Zach Williams & Dolly Parton, “There Was Jesus”
Top Gospel Song
Koryn Hawthorne, “Speak To Me”
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music, “Movin’ On”
Marvin Sapp, “Thank You For It All”
Tye Tribbett, “We Gon’ Be Alright”
Kanye West ft. Travis Scott, “Wash Us In The Blood” — WINNER
Billboard Music Awards finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data.
This year’s awards are based on the chart period of March 21, 2020, through April 3, 2021. Fan-voted categories this year include top social artistes and top collaboration.
The Billboard Music Awards are produced by dick Clark productions, which is owned by MRC. MRC and Penske Media are co-parent companies of Billboard.
