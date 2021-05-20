Table tenis. Photo: ROCKCITYFM

G20 Table Tennis Club of Abuja and Ondo State have emerged champions in the team event of the 2021 Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) National Championships at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

National Sports Festival champion, Fatimo Bello, inspired the G20 ladies to victory over Lagos State in the women’s final, while Azeez Solanke spearheaded their men’s onslaught against Ondo.

In the men’s final, Ondo were down 2-0 in the singles after Azeez Solanke and Ahmed Bello defeat of Amadi Omeh and Taiwo Mati 3-2 each, but the doubles partner of Wale Fagbamila and Mati restored the match for Ondo with a convincing 3-2 win over the pair of Solanke and Bello in the doubles match.

Mati continued his good run with a nail-biting tie against Solanke with the Ondo number one winning 3-2 to tie scores at 2-2 major.

In the deciding match between Bello and Amadi, the Ondo star won 3-2 to give Ondo a 3-2 overall win.

For the victory, G20 and Ondo have earned the N200,000 star prize for team champions.

Meanwhile, the tournament enters day three today with matches in the singles event.

The group matches of the singles were concluded yesterday, while its knockout round, as well as doubles and mixed doubles event in men and women’s categories will begin today.

The tournament is organised by NTTF in collaboration with the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC).





