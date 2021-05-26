President Buhari’s spokesman Garba Shehu has come out to explain why the President wasn’t at the funeral of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and ten other military officers who died in an air crash.

The Army chief and ten other military officers died in a military plane crash in Kaduna state while on official duties. Their remains were laid to rest at the national cemetery on Saturday, May 22.

Shehu said that the president does not like “this idea of closing roads, security men molesting people on the road” whenever he is out for an event outside Aso Rock, The Cable reports.

Buhari’s absence was criticized by many Nigerians, who accused him of lacking empathy and tagged his administration “the most irresponsible government in the history of this country.”

Some also said it could affect the morale of personnel of the Nigerian army, particularly the soldiers on the frontline.

When asked to speak on the matter during an Arise TV programme on Tuesday, Shehu said although he has not spoken with Buhari on the matter, the president’s dislike for the closure of roads could be the reason for his action.

He said: “I was in Europe myself on assignment and I have not spoken to the president on this but let me give you just one example: The president is somebody who is so concerned about the safety and wellbeing of ordinary Nigerians on the streets.

“Do you know why he now prays his Jumaat in the state house and doesn’t go to the national mosque? Because he doesn’t like this idea of closing roads, security men molesting people on the road for the president to have the right of way.

“These are small things for many people but they are important for President Muhammadu Buhari. So, it is a mourning situation and the president didn’t want to take away attention from that.”

Amid the backlash for not attending the funeral, the president called Fati, Attahiru’s wife, and the spouses of the other deceased officers.

