Janet Osemudiamen

Gary Neville says Manchester United owners, the Glazers, are to blame for Sunday’s fan protests, and urged them to put the club up for sale.

On Sunday afternoon, Man United fans began protesting out The Lowry hotel, where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his team were preparing for their match against Liverpool.

Further protests then broke out at Old Trafford, which saw hundreds of fans break into the stadium and reach the pitch, before being escorted out by police.

It was confirmed on Sunday evening the match would be postponed and will be rescheduled in due course.

According to Sky Sports report during the disruption, Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and their fellow pundits offering their thoughts as events unwinded

“This is a consequence of the Manchester United owners’ actions two weeks ago. There is a general distrust and dislike of the owners, but they weren’t protesting two or three weeks ago.

“The Glazer family are struggling to meet the financial requirements at this club and the fans are saying that their time is up.

“My view is quite simply that they’re going to make a fortune if they sell the club and if they were to put it up for sale now I think the time would be right, and it would be the honourable thing to do.”

