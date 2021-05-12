Femi Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has urged Muslims to use the period of Eid el-Fitr to pray for the country to overcome its challenges. He said after supplications during the just concluded month of Ramadan, it was incumbent on the faithful to beseech the Almighty Allah for peace in the land.

A statement by the Special Adviser, Media, Lanre Lasisi, quoted the Speaker as saying, “Nigeria faces challenges at the moment which is why as citizens, we should pray to our Creator for solutions even as leaders try their best to address the issues.”

He congratulated Muslims for successful completion of their fast, urging them to internalise the lessons of Ramadan for a better society.

Gbajabiamila added that since the faith stresses peace, the adherents must be peaceful in their conduct wherever they find themselves, calling for vigilance and caution in celebration.

ALSO, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State urged prayer to end the insecurity in the country.

In a message by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Terver Akase, the governor believed that with supplications and commitment on the part of government and the people, the wave of killings, kidnappings, herdsmen attacks and banditry would be surmounted.

He maintained that the peace, security and unity of the country must be placed above personal and sectional interests, noting too that keeping Nigeria safe and united was a task for all its citizens.

The governor urged Muslims in the state to promote piety, generosity, peaceful coexistence and justice as the season demands.



No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...