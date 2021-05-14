Mrs Karima Okunola, Marketing Manager, Mikano Motors, and Mr. David Fakuade, Public Relations Manager, pose with Geely Coolray during the test-drive in Lagos. *Gets thumb up from journalists By Theodore Opara IT was all commendations for Geely’s Coolray when it made its debut in the Nigerian Sports Utility Vehicle market. Indeed, the Coolray SUV elicited a lot of cheer when it was presented to the Nigerian Motoring Press for assessment and test-drive at the Geely Nigeria plant along Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Motoring journalists drawn from the leading newspapers from across the country were amazed by the quality, performance, comfort and design of the compact SUV from Geely which has all it takes to rival established models in the country at the moment.

Mr. Frank Kintum of Transport Day Newspapers who shared notes with Vanguard Motoring described the car as a captivating SUV with modern features.

“The Coolray has a captivating design and unique features which makes it very modern. It is a car that delivers power immediately on demand and it can withstand both smooth and rough terrains. For me, it is a car that is difficult to let go because of its unique styling and performance,” he said.

Mr. Ben Oghifo, Transport Editor of ThisDay Newspapers said: “The Coolray is swift, elegant and strong. It is a good challenge to the Korean, Japanese and European models in the Nigerian market.” Continuing, he said “it is well built with amazing features, spacious interior and beautiful design.”

For the Guardian Motoring reporter, the Chinese have shown that they have all it takes to raise the bar in the auto world. “The Coolray is a good compact SUV and will do very well in the Nigerian market, especially with Geely Nigeria, the exclusive partnership between Mikano International and GEELY Global, recently released its new high-tech and sporty Compact SUV model, the Geely Coolray, to the Nigerian motoring journalists for a test-drive.

The media event, which held at the company’s assembly plant, Karameh City along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, was part of the activities marking the car’s official launch into the Nigerian automotive market.

Addressing journalists before the road-test, the company’s Marketing Manager, Mrs Karima Okunola described the media test-drive as a confirmation of Geely’s adherence to International Best Practice (IBP) of transparency and total product quality management.

“Of course, “she explained, “with its launch, the CoolRay, today, becomes the coolest and most tech-filled, best in class crossover SUV on Nigerian roads”.

This media test drive was aimed at offering a personal experience to newsmen about the Coolray’s quality and advanced characteristics for onward reportage to the nation’s motoring public.

“The Coolray sports an impressive array of exceptional tech features and an innovative design built on Geely’s global- leading architecture – The B-Segment Modular Architecture (BMA)”.

“Interestingly, the car also comes with best in class ground clearance, making it ideal for Nigerian roads.”

Available for the Nigerian market are two trims of Coolray, namely: Coolray Dynamic GS and Coolray Sport + GF.

Mated to ergonomic electronic shift gear, the new Coolray is powered by a 1.5L turbo-charged direct injection gasoline engine, which produces 177ps at 5,500rpm and can take the Coolray from 0 to 100km/h in 7.9 seconds.

Jointly developed with Volvo, the Coolray’s engine shares 90% of Volvo’s power train suppliers, with the 7DCT developed mainly by Geely and adhering strictly to Volvo standards (Volvo Autos has been under Geely Holding Company’s ownership since 2010).

A product of Geely’s world-class global design system that spans across 4 design studios in Shanghai, Gothenburg, Barcelona and California, Coolray was penciled by a vibrant multi- national team of designers led by Peter Horbury and Guy Burgoyne.

The Coolray is loaded with array of features that are hardly found in car in its class.

Exceptional Technology, Safety & Convenience

Following Geely’s heritage of high technology and well-engineered functionality, the CoolRay is equipped with an intelligent set of safety and convenience features. In addition to Standard ABS and dual airbags and Blind Spot Detection, the car comes with seat-belt reminder, Collision Safety Fuel cut-off as well as other features like the Electronic parking brake and Autohold and 360 degrees Eagle eye view with 4 cameras with 3d function (Sports + GF only).

According to Geely Nigeria, CoolRay is available for a pre-sale offer that comes with 1-year premium comprehensive insurance and 1-year free full service for the first 50 buyers.

“Geely Nigeria is opening a window of opportunity that makes premium experience a standard option with the CoolRay”, Karima Okunola added. Now is the time to get yours and drive off with confidence, as these will sell out fast!! In addition, all Geely Nigeria cars come with a 5year/150,000km warranty, Financing options/ payment plans via our banking partners, Readily available parts, World-class after sales service and Guaranteed resale value.

“All incentives are fully backed by Mikano International’s trusted guarantee, this is one offer you don’t want to miss out on!

Based on Geely’s “Accelerating through time” theme, the Coolray Crossover SUV’s design is targeted at lovers of hi- technology with exceptional taste.

It not only comes with a distinct and striking aesthetic, it flaunts an athletic bodyline, chiseled LED daytime running lights (DRL) and a unique “expanding cosmos” grille, simply put, it’s an outstanding beauty to behold.

Driving the Coolray at night depicts an automotive light showcase with a bright 7inch configurable LCD instrument panel and ambient lights reflecting each of the cars three driving modes; red for Sport, Blue for Eco and Yellow for balanced or “normal” mode (this feature comes with the Sport+ trim only). Asides the 18-inch alloy wheels and dual-colour turbine inspired sports rims; the car comes with LED fog lights plus cornering lights, LED rear combination lights, LED side repeaters, License plate lights and more.

The Sports plus GF model also showcases a 2-tone body, chrome window frames, metal luggage roof racks, carbon fiber side skirts and 4 functional chrome exhaust pipes.

Exceptional Comfort and Space

On the inside, this sporty crossover is surprisingly roomy, with ample head and leg room. Being inside the car, there is an air of confidence and style, especially with its ergonomically designed sporty bucket seats and numerous other intriguing details, including an Enveloping cockpit; inspired by the technology filled cockpit of a jet engine, brushed aluminum interior trim, 10.25 HD touchscreen infotainment system, leather finishing on dashboard and the D-shape sporty multi- function, leather wrapped steering wheel.

It is also equipped with 6-way adjustable driver’s seat, front and rear adjustable headrests, front and rear tinted glass plus windscreen shade, digital Automatic Air-conditioner, Telescoping steering wheel, four-power windows, Electric Adjustable and heated mirrors for those humid rainy days, and lots more.

