General Abdulsalami A. Abubakar, a former military Head of State, has distanced himself from a helicopter that was allegedly arrested for supplying food to bandits.

The former military head described the allegations as false and unfounded, stating that such was unbecoming of any patriotic Nigerian citizen.

According to a statement signed by Dr.Yakubu Suleiman, Media Aid to the former Military Head of State, Abdulsalami said ordinarily, he would have ignored such spurious news but has decided to set the record straight.

An excerpt of the statement shared by News Dairy, read: “General Abdulsalami A. Abubakar disassociates himself from such a heinous crime that is unbecoming of any patriotic citizen.

“This kind of fake news has the potential of aggravating the already tense security situation in the Country and should not be condoned.

“He lamented on how individuals can be so callous to peddle such news and smear the image and character of people.

Abdulsalami urged Nigerians to ignore such treacherous acts and to be careful with the kind of information they dish out and share on Social Media.

He further urged Nigerians to continue to work and pray for enduring peace in Nigeria.

General Abdulsalami ruled Nigeria between 1998 and 1999 before handing over to the Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo-led democratic government.

Like this: Like Loading...