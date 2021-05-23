By Simon Ifeanyi Ezeh This article seeks to achieve three things: 1. Draw peoples’ attention to the fact that Satan is completely subject to God and his children. Wherever he kills, steals or destroys in whatever form is where there is ignorance or lack of the knowledge of God. 2. Our relationship with God is defined by how much power we wield over Satan.

In fact, it shows our names are written in the book of life! 3. We must only worship God, the Almighty and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ. It’s, therefore, critical that we look out for the guises under which the evil one would have us worship him so we cast him out and continue our walk with God. NB, the devil never comes openly to tell us to bow and worship him: he comes in many guises as shall be described later on in this message.

Satan is created Satan with all his vile attributes from the beginning (he didn’t change at some point from good to evil); there was never any war in heaven because in God’s kingdom (heaven), obedience is complete. It’s impossible and unthinkable for God’s own creation to rival him. Some of us mistake the description of a proud king in Ezekiel 28 and think it was describing the devil but Christ makes no mention or reference to it at all. The devil is evil from the beginning as in John 8:44 but he remains absolutely subject to God regardless of being evil. God is the only one who could kill his creation as well as destroy same for eternity – Matt 10:28.

The devil never really engaged Christ in a fight because he knows and understands it is unthinkable. What he did was attempt to seduce Christ to sin against God and when that failed, he negotiated a power sharing agreement and conditions of peace between both of them but Christ rejected his vain offers before commanding him to get lost – Matt 4:1-11. Satan’s job is to trouble God’s children to prove whether they’d remain steadfast in their commitment and faith in their God and Father or defect to follow a stranger. Those who remain faithful to God in spite of Satan’s harassment would retain their inheritance in God but those who defect would lose their inheritance and be lost for eternity.

Joh 8:44 Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.

God says that Satan is his servant who also prays to him just like humans as in the scriptures below. Note that Satan’s prayer was answered in one of the cases listed.

Job 1:7 And the LORD said unto Satan, Whence comest thou? Then Satan answered the LORD, and said, From going to and fro in the earth, and from walking up and down in it.

Job 41:1 Canst thou draw out leviathan with an hook? or his tongue with a cord which thou lettest down?

Job 41:2 Canst thou put an hook into his nose? or bore his jaw through with a thorn?

Job 41:3 Will he make many supplications unto thee? will he speak soft words unto thee?

Job 41:4 Will he make a covenant with thee? wilt thou take him for a servant forever?

Luk 22:31 And the Lord said, Simon, Simon, behold, Satan hath desired to have you, that he may sift you as wheat:

Luk 22:32 But I have prayed for thee, that thy faith fail not: and when thou art converted, strengthen thy brethren.

Mat_8:31 So the devils besought him, saying, If thou cast us out, suffer us to go away into the herd of swine.

Mat_8:32 And he said unto them, Go. And when they were come out, they went into the herd of swine: and, behold, the whole herd of swine ran violently down a steep place into the sea, and perished in the waters.

Satan has been judged and cast out! He’s no authority over anything or anyone, he only triumphs by default: once the person or people in question are aware, he loses! So, our greatest prayer point should be to know God and the things that belong to our peace. We should also not forget to ask for angelic protection at all times.

Joh 16:9 Of sin, because they believe not on me;

Joh 16:10 Of righteousness, because I go to my Father, and ye see me no more;

Joh 16:11 Of judgment, because the prince of this world is judged.

Joh 12:31 Now is the judgment of this world: now shall the prince of this world be cast out.

The devil has no power or authority to hold anyone down in any area of life! He couldn’t keep you in sickness, sin or any bondage without your consent and your consent could be direct or indirect. It’s direct when one knowingly goes into a deal with Satan for whatever reason (lawful captivity) or indirect when we fail to resist him either due to ignorance or just lack of spiritual strength (unlawful captivity). The beauty of Christ is that both the unlawful and lawful captives would be set free as soon as light (knowledge of God) enters.

No matter how small the light source is, it dispels the thickest darkness once it comes on. That’s what Christ means by saying, “Because of your unbelief: for verily I say unto you, If ye have faith as a grain of mustard seed, ye shall say unto this mountain, Remove hence to yonder place; and it shall remove; and nothing shall be impossible unto you” In Matt 17:20. Faith is not in sizes, it’s either present or absent. Sometimes, Christ used the words “great” and “little” to describe faith and it has to do with the background of the person involved, not the size of faith.

Mat_8:10 When Jesus heard it, he marveled, and said to them that followed, Verily I say unto you, I have not found so great faith, no, not in Israel. His faith is described by Christ as great not because it has a great size but because it was found in a non-Jewish believer who never was taught by Christ or even his disciples but when his disciples failed to exercise faith in spite of having seen and heard all that Christ did right in their midst, he called them people of little faith. In other words, great faith is simply indicating the presence of faith but little faith means no faith as in Mat_8:26

And he saith unto them, Why are ye fearful, O ye of little faith? Then he arose, and rebuked the winds and the sea; and there was a great calm.

Any time we see a manifestation of darkness, or bondage in our lives or someone else’s life like sickness of any kind, we should apply faith to heal that sickness or to command Satan to get lost. There’s no problem with taking medication to heal a certain sickness. However, if it doesn’t get healed but remains to be treated forever like taking daily pills for blood pressure or asthma, ulcer, diabetes, etc., it becomes a bondage which must be broken. Our faith is needed to break every bondage and set the captives free and not just for attending church services or religious prayer meetings.

Our perfect role model is Christ Jesus. So, whatever he did by faith, we must do. He healed the sick, opened blind eyes, raised the dead, made the lame walk, walked on water, spoke to the raging storm in the sea and it obeyed to shut up, brought a dead man back to life after four days of burial, turned water into wine, and delivered the truth to the poor! We must do every single thing he did and more because we have longer time to preach the gospel just as we are many “Christs” in terms of large numbers of believers today. Remember, whatever we allow here is allowed in heaven and whatever we disallow here is disallowed in heaven.

We must not forget to ask not to be led into temptation and to be borne by the hands of the angels of God, lest we dash a foot against a stone. However, if we find ourselves in any challenging situation whatsoever, our faith must be applied – it’s a blank cheque. For instance, if a child of God finds himself in a “one chance” bus, in a den of kidnappers; trapped by fire in a building, confronted with sickness in the midnight for you or your neighbor, faced with genocidal threats by government forces as in Nigeria today, persecution of believers in Christ as in Nigeria today etc., our faith must be applied. You can decree what you want and God will establish it. Remember, God MUST answer us! He MUST!! His ability, willingness or faithfulness is not in question but we must remain within his will. The onus is on us to ask, seek or knock or simply to command Satan to get lost.

A child of God is only permitted to go home after he’s fulfilled his mandate as given from heaven. If he dies before fulfilling his mandate, he would have perished for lack of knowledge although he would still make heaven. We begin with faith but we don’t remain there. Faith is inferior to knowledge. Faith is foundational but we don’t live in building foundations, we always must complete the building before we could live in it. So, we must find out the details of our mandate and times on earth in order to avoid John the Baptist syndrome. John knew his mandate but he didn’t know the details.

He shouldn’t have sent his disciples to ask Jesus again if he’s the Messiah after all the wonderful confirmation from heaven which he also acknowledged but affliction makes a man “mad”. His mandate had ended but he didn’t know, so he wanted to be brought out from prison to continue preaching etc. He was supposed to preach the same message that Christ would preach until he introduced Christ but he ignorantly thought he could continue even after Christ had shown up. If he had known the details like Christ, he would have asked for strength to drink the “cup” instead of asking for deliverance from the “cup”. We would all drink the cup at our own times, in any case.

So, while it’s still “day time”, no hell could stop us but no man works when the “night time” had come or during the “hour of darkness”.

Joh 11:7 Then after that saith he to his disciples, Let us go into Judaea again.

Joh 11:8 His disciples say unto him, Master, the Jews of late sought to stone thee; and goest thou thither again?

Joh 11:9 Jesus answered, Are there not twelve hours in the day? If any man walk in the day, he stumbleth not, because he seeth the light of this world.

Joh 11:10 But if a man walks in the night, he stumbleth, because there is no light in him.

Brethren, the faith we have is to be used here on earth, not in heaven. Let’s not waste it and live in “poverty” while we should be “rich”.

You can actually know whether or not you’re a child of God

If God is your father, which means you live by his words as defined or given by Christ (not anyone else), one sure experience you’d have is constantly hearing from him. He’d always answer your prayers made in line with his will or in his name. Christ boasts in the love of God, not in money or what money could buy, or in anything material, by telling us that God won’t hide anything from him precisely because of the enormity of God’s love for him.

We can and should claim the same privilege because we are brothers of Jesus Christ. Of course, there’s nothing (I love this part so much) God would keep from us since he didn’t keep the most precious Holy Spirit from us!!! Hallelujah.

Think about this for one moment: The Holy Spirit in God is the same Holy Spirit in us. What could be more loving, generous, faithful, and kind than that? I don’t know.

Joh_5:19 Then answered Jesus and said unto them, Verily, verily, I say unto you, The Son can do nothing of himself, but what he seeth the Father do: for what things soever he doeth, these also doeth the Son likewise.

Joh_5:20 For the Father loveth the Son, and sheweth him all things that himself doeth: and he will shew him greater works than these, that ye may marvel.

Joh_5:21 For as the Father raiseth up the dead, and quickeneth them; even so the Son quickeneth whom he will.

Again, if your name is in the book of life, demons would be subject to you.

Luk 10:20 Notwithstanding in this rejoice not, that the spirits are subject unto you; but rather rejoice, because your names are written in heaven.

Brothers and sisters, you’ve heard it straight from Jesus Christ. Whatever attempts to hold you or your neighbor down against the will of God, blast it to pieces by the Holy Ghost which is in you. Simply command Satan to get lost and he surely will.

We must serve God only.

Mat 4:8-10

Again, the devil taketh him up into an exceeding high mountain, and sheweth him all the kingdoms of the world, and the glory of them; And saith unto him, All these things will I give thee, if thou wilt fall down and worship me. Then saith Jesus unto him, Get thee hence, Satan: for it is written, Thou shalt worship the Lord thy God, and him only shalt thou serve.

A remarkable aspect of worship as expressed by Christ is falling face down to the ground in prayer to God but the most important evidence of worship of anything is preoccupying oneself with that thing. Your subject or object of worship is your dominant thought. So, everything else apart from the Sovereign Lord, that seeks to be your predominant thought is actually seeking to be your god. The devil would never come openly to demand worship from us because it’d be obvious and most people won’t agree. So, he comes in subtle ways like job or one’s means of livelihood (money), one’s family, one’s good health, one’s looks, sicknesses and diseases, sex, fashion, food, music, politics, religion, western education, innovation in science and tech, social media, etc. Whatever forms your dominant thought apart from the living God, our Father, is your god or idol.

Pro_4:23 Keep thy heart with all diligence; for out of it are the issues of life

We must keep our emotions (thoughts) in check because they determine everything about us. Our daily thoughts determine who or what we serve. Whatever becomes our preoccupation instead of God directly represents the devil and the only appropriate reaction is to cast him out!

When Satan inspired Peter to offer an evil advice to Christ, he was addressed as Satan by Christ. Christ saw the spirit behind Peter’s demonic counsel and immediately cast it out.

Mat 16:21 From that time forth began Jesus to shew unto his disciples, how that he must go unto Jerusalem, and suffer many things of the elders and chief priests and scribes, and be killed, and be raised again the third day.

Mat 16:22 Then Peter took him, and began to rebuke him, saying, Be it far from thee, Lord: this shall not be unto thee.

Mat 16:23 But he turned, and said unto Peter, Get thee behind me, Satan: thou art an offence unto me: for thou savourest not the things that be of God, but those that be of men.

So, “Get thee behind me Satan” or “Satan, get lost!” is the only appropriate command to be issued to sinful thoughts or habits, sicknesses, diseases, threat to our lives from any quarters, children of the devil who confront us as kidnappers, rapists, armed robbers, witches and wizards, quarrelsome disposition from our spouses, spirits of strife sent against us as it is in some parts of Nigeria now, spirits of death, etc.

Go on and take charge of your life and fulfil your God-assigned mandate from heaven by always recognizing the presence of Satan and sending him to where he belongs. This has nothing to do with paranoia, we have to know the truth and be set free. Amen.

