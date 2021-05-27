ARTS / CULTURE & LEISURE

Getty Center museum in Los Angeles reopens

The Getty Center museum Photo: IC

The Getty Center museum, one of the top art museums in the US and one of the iconic visitor destinations in Los Angeles, reopened Tuesday at limited capacity after being closed for more than a year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum, as well as other popular visitor destinations in western US state of California, such as Disneyland and Universal Studios, were forced to close in March 2020 due to the coronavirus.

In accordance with the state and Los Angeles County COVID-19 guidelines, free advanced reservations will be required to visit the Getty Center.

To avoid overcrowding, a limited number of reservations will be available each day. Galleries too small to accommodate social distancing will be closed, and paths through the galleries and gardens will be one-way, according to the museum.

All visitors over the age of 2 are required to wear a face mask at all times and they will have temperatures checked upon arrival.

“We are delighted to welcome visitors back to the iconic Getty Center, one of Los Angeles’ most visited cultural destinations,” said Timothy Potts, director of the J. Paul Getty Museum, in a statement earlier in May.

“As well as all the familiar highlights of the Museum’s collections, gardens, architecture, and vistas, we will be featuring our newly acquired painting of Lucretia by Artemisia Gentileschi, and special exhibits of photography and other media,” Potts added.

Museums and other visitor destinations are reopening amid dropping COVID-19 cases and vaccine eligibility expansion. Los Angeles, where the Getty Center museum is located, moved into the yellow tier, the least restrictive tier of California’s reopening system, nearly three weeks ago.

California, the most populous state in the US with around 40 million residents, announced plans last week to fully reopen its economy on June 15, allowing almost all industry and business sectors to return to usual operations.

