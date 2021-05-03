Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh has remarried for the third time, two years after his second wife, Bettie Jennifer, was murdered on May 2019.

The Tinsel actor, got married to a woman named Chinecherem Eze, an actor, producer, and investor in a secret court wedding in California, USA on Wednesday, April 28, and a proxy traditional wedding in Nsukka, Enugu State, on May 1. Chris was married to his Tinsel co-star, Damilola Adegbite, and they divorced in 2017.

He remarried US-based businesswoman, Bettie Jennifer, in October 2018 and she was murdered a few months later, in May 2019 by men suspected to have been sent by her imprisoned ex husband

