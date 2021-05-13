Girl hailed for telling cars on busy road to make way for ambulance

A young girl in Kunming, Southwest China’s Yunnan Province, recently won praise from netizens for putting herself in danger to help an ambulance get through heavy traffic.

A video circulating on China’s Twitter-like platform Sina Weibo shows an ambulance unable to pass through a congested road in Kunming during the rush hour.

A young girl of about middle school age got out of a car in front of the ambulance, walked down the road and knocked on the car windows one by one telling drivers to make way. A few minutes later, a passage was cleared, allowing the ambulance to quickly make its way through.

The girl’s actions won over many netizens who left messages praising her courage. At the same time, some netizens pointed out that this behavior is actually very dangerous and the responsibility should have been taken up by other adults on the road rather than an underage girl.

Global Times

