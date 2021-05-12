globacom

National telecommunications operator, Globacom, says its subscribers can now activate new Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards as well as replace lost or damaged ones at select Gloworld retail outlets across the country. The company announced it resumed the sale of new SIMs and replacement of lost or damaged ones in accordance with the recent directive of the Federal Government, which mandated telecom operators to carry out the process after it lifted its earlier suspension of the exercise placed in December 2020.

However, Globacom clarified that subscribers are to provide a valid National Identification Number (NIN) before they can activate a new SIM or replace a lost/damaged SIM as directed by industry regulator, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

“For us, the needs of our customers come first. We are keenly aware of the difficulty the ban had on our existing and prospective subscribers while it lasted and look forward to the respite they will have with the recommencement of SIM activations.

“We have already commenced SIM registration and activations in line with the announced guidelines of NCC. All our esteemed customers have to do is to visit the GLO SIM Activation outlet closest to them.”

The grandmasters of data had, in order to make it much easier and convenient for its customers to comply with NCC’s directive, installed facilities at its retail outlets across Nigeria to assist them to register for NIN and link it to their SIMs.

It also launched a unique application called Appointment Manager. Through it, people who wish to register for NIN are able to choose a day, time, and Gloworld outlet convenient for them to visit for the NIN registration.



