In a bid to curb the increasing rate of unemployment, the Global Citizen Fellowship program powered by Beyoncé and funded by Tyler Perry has launched its application portal for interested youths between the ages of 21-25years from South Africa and Nigeria for this year’s skills and development/ employment program.

The management of the Global Citizen Fellowship program noted the concept is aimed at skills development and empowering African youth.

“Over the last three years, Global Citizen and BeyGOOD have been helping to enrich young lives through this Africa-based fellowship program.

“Since 2018, Global Citizen has welcomed 10 fellows each year from South Africa to be part of the program which sees them receive hands-on training, skills development, and work experience.

READ ALSOBREAKING: Uncertainty over Shekau’s whereabout as ISWAP runs rampage in Sambisa Forest

“For this year’s fellowship program, Global Citizen will be accepting 10 fellows from South Africa and five from Nigeria to be part of the year-long experience. Each will be provided with the skills and resources needed to help them secure work beyond their time with Global Citizen.

“The curriculum is designed to equip fellows with the skills and tools they need to thrive — not only during their time with Global Citizen but also in any future endeavors.

“The fellows are trained on using digital technology for social change, creating impactful storytelling that shifts attitudes, the importance of building lasting professional relationships, and the role of innovation in a constantly changing world.

“If you are based in South Africa or Nigeria and you are between the ages of 21 and 25 with a matric or secondary school certificate, you can apply to be part of the fellowship.

“Applicants must be able to house themselves in Johannesburg or Lagos for the duration of the program.

“Applicants should Send a two to three-minute video explaining what makes you a Global Citizen, what role you believe young people play in ending extreme poverty, and what social issues you are taking action on. If you prefer writing, you can send a 500- to 700-word essay answering the same questions.

“Send application to fellowship@global citizen.org and include a copy of your ID or passport. Applicants from minorities and underrepresented communities are strongly encouraged to apply.

“The program will run from July 5, 2021, to June 20, 2022, and application closes by May 21, 2021”.

Like this: Like Loading...