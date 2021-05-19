Nnamdi Kanu By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Wednesday told the Police, Army and Department of State Services, DSS, officials from Benue State, particularly, those of Tiv origin, to form their own version of Eastern Security Network, to defend their people, instead of dissipating energy in the South East, fighting ESN.

Kanu urged them to rise up and defend their people before they are totally wiped up instead of pretending and acting as the popular film actor Rambo in South East.

Kanu in a statement he issued through IPoB’ Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled, “To those Tivi men in the Zoo Police, Army and DSS, deployed to the East to engage ESN, I have news for you.” alleged that the stupidity of those security agents is costing their people dearly.

Also read: Military on secret mission to de-populate Igbo youths, S’East youth leaders allege Kanu’s statement read in part, “To those Tivi men in the Zoo Police, Army and DSS, deployed to the East, by Fulani murderers to engage ESN, I have news for you. Your people in Tivi land are being sacked from their villages as you are busy doing Rambo in Biafraland.

“I warned all of you that by the time you finish your tour of Biafraland, assuming you are still alive, the same Fulani terrorists that sent you to my land would occupy yours in perpetuity.

“Emulate the IPoB’s ESN, to defend your brothers and sisters who are currently being sacked from your communities, instead of engaging yourself in South East to fight against the ESN.

“Go back home, form a version of ESN and defend your land against these vandals from the foothills of the Futa Jallon.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

